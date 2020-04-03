Minnesota governor launches COVID-19 dashboard detailing supplies, testing data

article

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz unveiled a new online dashboard providing data regarding COVID-19 testing, supplies and more.

Walz made the announcement Friday afternoon in a live address to the state. While other states may be afraid to post data because it would "create a sense of panic," he said it is "no secret that there is somewhat of a disconnect between the federal stockpile and what states have."

The dashboard offers a series of graphs and charts detailing hospital surge capacity, the amount of personal protection equipment available, child care capacity and amount of unemployment claims filed.

Walz says the peak will come to Minnesota, likely before COVID-19 therapies are widespread or a vaccine is available, but when it does arrive, the state "will make sure eveyrone gets all the care we can possibly provide you."

While no model predicting COVID-19 outcomes for Minnesota is perfect, Walz says it is about preparing for potential outcomes and putting planning in place.

"We know what happens if you don't get social distancing, we know what hapens if you don't get to the ICU if you need it," said Walz.