Minnesota health officials urge winter sports 'pause' after outbreaks

Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says public health officials are urging a "pause" on winter high school sports.

Gov. Tim Walz said new guidance from the state on amateur sports will be issued in the next day or so as spread of the coronavirus increases statewide.

Infectious disease expert Kris Ehresmann said 10 percent of all cases in Minnesota schools are associated with sports. In the last week, two schools went to distance learning because of exposure in sports.

35 outbreaks were reported in football, 46 in hockey and 25 in basketball, officials say.

While he did not announce any new restrictions Monday, Walz said, "I think it’s obvious we’re going to have to do more mitigation efforts."