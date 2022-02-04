Minnesota Gov. Walz activates National Guard in St. Paul, Minneapolis

article

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is activating the Minnesota National Guard as the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers nears its end in St. Paul. The Guard will also be ready to respond if needed in Minneapolis following Amir Locke police killing, Walz says.

"Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of Minnesotans, and at the request of the City of Saint Paul, I have authorized the Minnesota National Guard to make preparations to assist local law enforcement agencies as needed," said Governor Walz in the announcement. "The National Guard will be available to help keep the peace, ensure public safety, and allow for peaceful demonstrations."

This order does not require the Minnesota National Guard to assume posts, but it allows local law enforcement to ask them to help respond to any public safety needs.

Advertisement

The federal trial of the former MPD officers will enter its third week on Monday in St. Paul.