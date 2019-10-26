Minnesota girl who gave up puck at Wild game gets to meet with players

article

The girl who selfishly gave away a puck she caught during warm-ups at Minnesota Wild game this week got an incredible opportunity Saturday night.

Wild forward Jason Zucker invited 11-year-old Emily from Forest Lake, Minnesota to come to Saturday's game against the Kings.

Earlier in the week, Emily was caught on camera giving away a puck she caught to a little boy who was crying and upset that he missed out. After handing over the puck, cameras saw the boy say "thank you" for the gift.

The special moment went viral after the NHL shared a clip on Facebook and Twitter.

After the Wild beat the Kings, 5-1, Emily got to meet with Zucker and other players.

Zucker also signed autographs for Emily and gave her a box of pucks signed by Wild players.