Minnesota Freedom Fund responds after bailing out man who was arrested days later for murder

The Minnesota Freedom Fund explained Friday it is continuing to look for the "best way" to fulfill its mission of providing bail support after a man they bailed out is now facing murder charges.

George Howard was bailed out by the Minnesota Freedom Fund on August 6, according to court records, after he was arrested on a domestic violence charge. This week, he was arrested again, this time accused of murder in the shooting along I-94 near Dowling Avenue in Minneapolis on August 29.

This week, reacting to the arrest, the Minnesota Freedom Fund acknowledged bailing out Howard, saying in recent months they have taken steps to adjust their policies for bailing out people accused of crimes.

"Under new leadership, MFF has implemented changes to its policies and procedures, and we will continue to assess them to ensure that we are being responsive to the safety and needs of our community," the organization wrote. "MFF is closely monitoring developments in the case and will share more information as additional facts become known."

The organization has faced criticism over the past year and half after national attention following the death of George Floyd resulted in the nonprofit banking $35 million.

With the new funds, the organization began bailing out more individuals, which sparked criticism from Republican lawmakers seeking to restrict the group and even the Hennepin County Attorney.