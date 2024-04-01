Minnesota Pet Foster Coalition aims to keep pets surviving domestic violence safe

article

A new coalition of animal rescues in Minnesota will work to keep the pets of domestic violence survivors safe while they find places to live.

The Minnesota Pet Foster Coalition is a partnership with advocacy groups and animal welfare organizations. The coalition will help domestic violence victims who are staying at emergency housing at Women’s Advocates, Cornerstone and Tubman by fostering their pets until they have a safe home to live in.

Animal rescues The Bond Between, Four Winds Connections and the Animal Humane Society will partner with advocacy groups to help find foster families for the pets of domestic violence victims.

According to a press release, the goal of the coalition is to help break barriers that prevent people from seeking safety in shelters because they don’t want to leave their pet behind.

People who foster can choose to take a pet for 72 hours or up to 90 days. The coalition also said transport volunteers are needed to help move animals and supplies throughout the fostering process.

Those who wish to foster through this program, can apply here.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit the hotline’s website to chat with an expert.