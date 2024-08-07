Minnesotans affected by flooding can get tax return extensions

Minnesotans adversely affected by flooding earlier this summer are eligible to receive an extension to file their tax returns, the Minnesota Department of Revenue announced on Wednesday.



The extension will apply to residents and business owners who sustained losses in the following counties: Blue Earth, Cook, Cottonwood, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Itasca, Jackson, Lake, Le Sueur, Mower, Nicollet, Nobles, Rice, Rock, St. Louis, Steele, Waseca and Watonwan.

Affected taxpayers in the counties who have Minnesota tax returns or payments due from June 16 to July 4 will not be assessed penalties or interest if they ask for an abatement before November 1, 2024, the department says.

The extension will only apply to state taxes.

Assessments ongoing

The full extent of damage is still not known in some Minnesota counties.

In St. Louis County, assessors have visited 716 private properties where damage has been reported, and inspected 1,973 structures during the process.

Of the properties inspected, 374 structures on 332 separate parcels sustained a level of damage that qualified for property tax relief.

The estimated amount of structure damage to private property owners totals $11.8 million to date.

In late-July, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said it has approved extra assistance for Minnesotans affected by severe storms and flooding across the 19 counties.