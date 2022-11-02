Minnesota' first Black-owned bank opens new branch in Minneapolis

The state's first Black-owned bank is expanding its footprint in the Twin Cities.

First Independence Bank opened its doors in Minneapolis back in April. The financial institution is now operating out of a second location.

The site, located on the 2200 block of east Lake Street will serve as the bank's new headquarters and offer a full range of banking services.

Damon Jenkins is the senior vice president of First Independence Bank. He says that the expansion is part of an effort to help revitalize the east Lake Street/Hiawatha corridor.

"The thing that I'm most excited about is being able to bring a sense of hope back, a sense of promise and I think that access and the resources that we plan to offer just really helps this neighborhood and specifically this corridor with the healing process after everything that has taken place over the past two and half years," said Jenkins.

Jenkins says the bank is working to close some of the state's equity gaps. From personal loans to mortgages, First Independence Bank offers a variety of services.

They are also looking to fill a number of full-time positions.