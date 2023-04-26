Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
14
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Stearns County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Polk County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Minnesota farmers face planting delays from wet spring

By
Published 
Agriculture
FOX 9

Minnesota farmers face planting delays from wet spring

After back-to-back years when a lack of rain cut production in half for some Minnesota farmers, this April farmers wish the rain would go away. Rain combined with significant snow melt is keeping them from getting started seeding their corn and soybean fields this spring.

HUGO, Minn. (FOX 9) - After back-to-back years when a lack of rain cut production in half for some Minnesota farmers, this April farmers wish the rain would go away. Rain combined with significant snow melt is keeping them from getting started seeding their corn and soybean fields this spring.

"We were really optimistic a few weeks ago when we had some 90° temperatures and a nice breeze and things dried out really well," Washington County farmer Fran Miron explained. "But then we had some additional snow and rain and moisture, and it’s really kept us from getting in the field."

Miron is playing the waiting game on his 500 acres around Washington County, hoping he might be able to get started on a 200-acre portion soon. Typically, he’d already be planting grain by the end of April, but instead this year he’s waiting on cold, wet fields to warm up and dry out.

Flooded cornfield in Hugo, Minn. (FOX 9)

"I was stuck twice today with the tractor and the spreader spreading [manure] on the ground that was in corn last year," Miron said. "There’s areas in the field we’re going around [with] standing water."

And Miron says farmers across the seven-county metro are sharing in the problem.

"Most farmers have not started yet," Miron said. 

And with things the way they are right now, Miron adds that another inch of rain would delay planning by another week.

"We’d [usually] have our small grains and our alfalfa seeded, and we haven’t even hooked up to the equipment yet," Miron said.

Now, when Mother Nature does decide to welcome farmers back, Miron worries in the rush to catch up, farmers will work long 18-hour days that increase the chance of dangerous accidents on the job.