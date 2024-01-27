Minnesota farmer dead after medical emergency in Mexico

Friends and family members describe Brent Possin as outgoing, loveable and someone who was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Now they are reeling after Possin passed away due to a medical emergency while on vacation in Mexico.

"Brent was just a fun loving fella. Always quick with a joke. People gravitated towards his personality. Part of me is at peace knowing the struggle and the suffering is over," his friend Tyler Huber told FOX 9. "Obviously he is in a better place than the world we live in right now. I keep telling myself he is farming God's kingdom now and he's in a better place."

Huber was on a winter getaway with Possin and his wife Lianne at a resort outside Cancun when Possin collapsed during breakfast last Friday.

Bystanders performed CPR on the 50-year-old farmer and were able to revive him several times before paramedics rushed him to a nearby hospital.

"I told you this was going to be a fun, stress-free vacation and this isn't supposed to be happening, is all I could think of," said Huber.

Family members say Possin had a brain bleed, which caused his brain to swell.

After several days in intensive care, he passed away Friday afternoon.

"I was shocked and relieved, probably all in the same way. It's not something that I was planning for but, you know, no one wants to live their life in a way where life isn't fun anymore," said Huber.

A GoFundMe Huber started to help bring Possin home for medical treatment will now be used to bring him back to Minnesota to be laid to rest and pay off more than $100,000 in medical bills.

But Huber believes the community Possin would do anything to help will do its part to help his family during these difficult days.

"God obviously picked up a few more acres and needed another good farmer up there to help out," said Huber.