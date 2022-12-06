Minnesota elementary school teacher charged with criminal sexual conduct

An elementary school teacher is accused of criminal sexual conduct involving three of his students.

Roger Ebnet, 59, of Benson, Minnesota, is charged with three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a child under the age of 14.

According to the criminal complaint, a Benson Police officer on Dec. 2 saw a video recording from a classroom at Northside Elementary School in Benson, which was recorded on Dec. 1, that showed Ebnet sitting on a chair with his elementary school students in front of him on a rug.

During various points in the day, Ebnet is seen having three separate boys – ages 7 and 8 – seated between his legs during various times of the day, charges said. The video, according to charges, shows three separate incidents in which Ebnet placed the boys' hands under his groin area as the children in the classroom have their eyes closed.

One of the incidents happened on Nov. 30, charges state.

Ebnet had a hearing on Monday, where his bail was set at $200,000 without conditions or $25,000 bond with conditions. He posted bond on Tuesday, court records show. He has another court hearing scheduled for Dec. 14.