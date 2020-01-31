Minnesota DPS offers help to local police agencies facing problems with gun violence

In a letter sent out to law enforcement leaders across Minnesota, the state Department of Public Safety is offering help for communities facing problems including gun violence.

The letters sent to local police agencies include a list of resources the DPS has made available to assist police in gun violence investigations and prevention along with other resources for addiction, crime victims, and problems local police agencies might struggle to cover on their own.

The DPS says the outreach effort with police is part of its gameplan to reduce gun violence across the state.