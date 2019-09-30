Minnesota DNR unveils 'No Child Left Inside' outdoor education grant program

article

Public entities and nonprofits serving children can soon apply for $182,000 of grant funding from the Minnesota DNR if they plan to use the money to help get kids outdoors.

According to the DNR, the “No Child Left Inside” program will incentivize these organizations to create and maintain programming to get kids fishing, studying animals, hiking, biking and more.

“Minnesotans care deeply about the outdoors,” said Jeff Ledermann, the DNR’s education and skills team supervisor. “Kids in past decades were outdoors early and often, but that’s not a given anymore so these grants are here to boost outdoor programs and initiatives all around the state.”

The program was authorized by the Minnesota Legislature this year for outdoor recreation equipment, transportation and related natural resource education expenses.

The minimum request is $500 and the maximum is $5,000, but the DNR says future phases of the grant program could be larger. Applications can be submitted starting Oct. 23 and awards will be made on a rolling basis until the money is awarded.