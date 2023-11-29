Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota DNR is again paying for tree cones, seeds

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota DNR
FOX 9
The Minnesota DNR is paying people for the tree cones and seeds they collect. article

The Minnesota DNR is paying people for the tree cones and seeds they collect.  (Minnesota DNR)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - You can get paid to be out in nature by collecting tree cones and seeds in Minnesota. 

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Forestry Division will pay anywhere from $20 to $150 for cones and seeds. 

How does the program work? 

The DNR's has a cone and seed collection map on its website, where you can identify drop-off locations near you. Then, call those locations to ask what they're looking for and how much you can make. 

Prices differ according to tree species. The DNR says it is in "critical need of black spruce cones."

Why does the DNR need cones and seeds? 

The DNR's website says the seeds and cones collected play a "crucial role" in the reforestation of state forests, parks, and private lands across Minnesota. 

The DNR needs help collecting local seeds "to grow trees adapted to our climate and produce more resilient forests," the DNR's website says, noting the DNR's forestry nursery depends on the public to maintain the seed supply. 

Otters slide on snow: MN animal montage

The Voyaguers Wolf Project on Wednesday, Nov. 29, shared a montage of video taken over 1.5 months in the spring of 2023 in the woods in northern Minnesota, known as the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem.