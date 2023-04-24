Minnesota DNR electronic licensing set to launch by early 2025

article

Renewing a hunting or boating license will be available on your phone in the coming seasons as the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced an official vendor and tentative launch date to provide Minnesotans with the added convenience.

"We are one step closer to modernizing the way you can access licensing services from the DNR," said Tarek Tomes, Minnesota IT Services Commissioner, in a statement. "The new system will make it faster and easier for Minnesotans to buy licenses and ultimately, experience Minnesota’s natural resources."

Minnesota IT Services and the DNR announced on Monday the selection of conservation technology company S3 as the vendor to build its new electronic licensing system to serve the state’s anglers, boaters, hunters and recreational vehicle owners. S3 has previously built licensing systems for a number of other states including Arkansas, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio.

Users will still be able to buy licenses at physical locations, but the new system will provide increased online capabilities, including buying and storing mobile licenses.

According to the release, the system’s construction and testing are expected to take two years, with a public launch expected in early 2025.

Recreational vehicle and boat license and registration services will continue to be provided by mail, online or in-person at registrar offices.