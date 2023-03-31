Minnesota DNR introduces app-based payment for state park visitors

article

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a new app-based payment option for visitors at state parks.

The DNR said it will be using an app called Yodel for payments and will be discontinuing the use of self-payment collection boxes at state parks, recreation areas and forest campgrounds.

The new app is currently available for some transactions in state parks, recreation areas and campgrounds. Options available for purchase through the app will be expanded throughout the summer and camping season.

The DNR said it is modernizing the payment systems to "reduce the risk of theft of payment envelopes collected on site, improve data security and improve safety of visitors and DNR staff."

Visitors can also continue to pay in-person transactions at park offices and through the online reservation system.

To learn more about state park payment options click here.