Minnesota DNR, commercial fishers capture 83 invasive carp on Mississippi River

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and commercial fishers captured dozens of invasive carp in the Mississippi River near Winona.

The DNR announced on Monday that 82 silver carp and one big head carp were caught between Feb.13-Feb.14 in Pool 5A of the Mississippi River. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Minnesota DNR are examining the invasive carp to learn where they came from and other important information.

"As with previous captures, it is unlikely that these adult fish were the result of reproduction in Minnesota waters," DNR Invasive Species Unit Supervisor Kelly Pennington said. "The DNR and partner agencies will continue to use a range of aggressive prevention and management techniques, consistent with the recently updated Invasive Carp Action Plan."

In January, the DNR updated its invasive carp action plan, and in recent years, it has increased efforts to capture the invasive species on the Mississippi River by tagging and tracking the fish to understand their movements better.

According to the DNR, the invasive carp have been moving into the state since the 1970s after entering the Mississippi River from fish farms in Arkansas. The DNR says the fish compete with native species and are known to jump out of the water, which can be risky for boaters.