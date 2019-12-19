Minnesota Dept. of Commerce investigating Frontier Communications over billing, customer service practices

State commerce officials are once again investigating Frontier Communications' billing and customer service practices.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce announced Thursday it is investigating if Frontier failed to inform customers of their service options and whether the company enrolled customers in long-distance service plans they did not want or use.

The commerce department previously investigated Frontier in 2018 after receiving numerous complaints about the company. The investigation found Frontier failed to provide adequate, reliable phone service to Minnesota customers.

The investigation ended in a settlement agreement between the state and Frontier earlier this year.

Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley said he is now concerned Frontier is overcharging Minnesotans for their phone service.

Javier Mendoza, vice president of corporate communications for Frontier, said the company "disagrees with the assertions made by the Department of Commerce."

"Billing and customer services practices were explicitly excluded from the previous settlement with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission," Mendoza said in a statement. "We look forward to defending our practices with the Commission."

Minnesotans who have experienced issues related to Frontier’s billing or customer service are asked the contact the commerce department at 651-539-1883 or telecom.commerce@state.mn.us