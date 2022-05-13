Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
22
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:48 PM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:01 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until SAT 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:01 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:00 AM CDT, Lyon County
Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
from FRI 12:03 PM CDT until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until SAT 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 12:08 AM CDT, Kanabec County
Flood Warning
from FRI 8:47 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lyon County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Yellow Medicine County

Minnesota couple looking for owners of WWI heirlooms

By
Published 
Updated 10:01PM
People
FOX 9

Minnesota couple looking for owners of WWI heirlooms

For the last few years a couple from Belle Plaine has been looking for relatives of a man who was awarded two medals they found from World War One.

(FOX 9) - For the last few years a couple from Belle Plaine has been looking for relatives of a man who was awarded two medals they found from World War One.

Troy and Erica Tikalsky enjoy taking vintage RVs around the country, but they had no idea their nearly 40-year-old motor home would also help them travel back in time.

"I was shocked someone would leave them behind," Erica told fox 9.

The Tikalskys bought a 1985 Bluebird Wanderlodge from a family in Tennessee in 2014, but when they were cleaning it out later that year they found two medals from World War One in a box in one of the drawers – along with a piece of paper with the name first Lt. Thomas Noonan typed on it.

For the last few years a couple from Belle Plaine has been looking for relatives of a man who was awarded two medals they found from World War One.

"First I questioned, are they real? Are they fake? World War One was a long time ago. Obviously it couldn't have been the original owner because it was built in 1985 so it was just a surprise," Troy said.

Through her own research, Erica learned one is a service medal presented by the State of New York, where she believes Noonan was originally from.

She believes the other is a French Military decoration awarded for aviation. But other than that she's run into mostly dead ends.

"It's overwhelming. I can't believe we've turned up almost nothing in our search, and I work at a library and we've turned up almost nothing," she said.

Troy and Erica Tikalsky

The Tikalskys also found an invitation to President Clinton's second inauguration addressed to one of the RVs former owners who has since died. But being able to return the medals to one of Noonan's relatives would mean the most.

"If my dad had been in the war and something like that was floating around in someone else's family, I would want it back absolutely," she said. 

If you have any information about Thomas Noonan or his family, please visit their website HERE