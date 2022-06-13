Minnesota couple injured after crash sends moose through windshield

article

A Minnesota couple was treated at the hospital after a crash near Duluth, Minnesota sent a moose through the windshield of their vehicle late Saturday night.

Minnesota State Patrol says the driver, a 40-year-old man, was driving north on Highway 53 near Three Lakes Road in Northland Township, about 30 miles northwest of Duluth, when the crash occurred.

According to troopers, the man was inside his 1987 Mustang with his wife, age 37, and two sons, ages 7 and 8, when they collided with the moose that was on the highway.

The husband and wife were injured and taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth for treatment. Both are expected to recover from their injuries.