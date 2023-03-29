Minnesota could ban Native American mascots for schools

Minnesota lawmakers are considering a bill that would prevent schools from using Native American mascots.

Supporters for the bill argued Wednesday for it to be included in the state's omnibus bill. If passed, it would restrict school districts from using "names, symbols, or images that depicts or refers to an American Indian Tribe, individual, custom, or tradition to be used as a mascot, nickname, logo, letterhead, or team name of the district or school within the district."

Schools can seek an exemption, but it would require approval from the Tribal Nations Education Committee and the Indian Affairs Council.

In recent years and decades, many schools across Minnesota and the country, along with professional sports franchises, have chosen to rename or re-brand due to concerns about offensive mascots. Several other states have also gone through with their own bans on Native American mascots.

FOX 9 is only aware of a handful of schools this legislation could affect:

Benson Braves (Benson, MN)

Deer River Warriors (Deer River, MN)

Esko Eskomos (Esko, MN)

Menahga Braves (Menahga, MN)

Sleepy Eye Indians (Sleepy Eye, MN)

Warroad Warriors (Warroad, MN)

Wheaton Warriors (Wheaton, MN)

Warroad supporters traveled to the capitol on Wednesday to defend their mascot. In a statement posted to the school's website, school leaders defended their mascot, explaining it was designed by an Indigenous artist and trademarked by the American Indian Parent Advisory Committee, with funds generated by the school's logo benefiting indigenous youth groups.

"We have been in contact with the legislative authors and have requested local control," Warroad officials write. "As it stands, the bill would require unanimous consent from 11 Federally recognized Tribal Nations, many of which have no ties to our region or the specific past the Warroad Warrior is meant to honor."

With little action so far and no House companion bill, the legislation is unlikely to be approved this session if it isn't included in the omnibus bill.