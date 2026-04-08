Minnesota conversion therapy: New bills target insurance, lawsuits after SCOTUS ruling

The Brief Minnesota lawmakers are responding to a recent Supreme Court decision on conversion therapy bans. New Senate bills aim to limit insurance coverage and allow lawsuits for harm caused by conversion therapy. The bills face challenges in the House, and some question if they address free speech concerns.



Minnesota legislators are taking action after a Supreme Court ruling raised questions about state bans on conversion therapy.

Minnesota lawmakers propose new measures after Supreme Court decision

What we know:

The Supreme Court recently ruled that Colorado’s ban on conversion therapy may violate First Amendment free speech rights.

Minnesota passed its own ban in 2023 with bipartisan support, and it has not yet faced a legal challenge.

Some DFL lawmakers are anticipating a challenge and have introduced two new bills. These proposals would ban insurance coverage for mental health treatments that try to achieve a predetermined outcome not initiated by the client. The bills would also let clients sue if they can prove they were harmed by conversion therapy.

Almost 15% of LGBTQ youth in Minnesota have been threatened with or subjected to conversion therapy, according to the Trevor Project. The American Medical Association says these programs are not based on science and may contribute to higher rates of depression and suicide.

The other side:

Some opponents of the bills argue that the new proposals are just a way to get around the Supreme Court’s decision. They say the laws would still go against the ruling and could face legal challenges.

Nate Oyloe, executive director of Agape First Ministries, said, "Some individuals seek to explore or affirm their sexual identity. Others, like I did, seek to align their lives with their faith. Both deserve equal access to care."

Supporters of the bills say they are designed to be viewpoint neutral, addressing the concerns raised by the Supreme Court. Keygan Miller from the Trevor Project said, "Practitioners cannot profit from harming children, cannot bill insurance for it, and cannot evade accountability."

The Trevor Project estimates that 1,300 people practice conversion therapy nationwide, charging about $650 million a year.

The Senate bills moved forward with some bipartisan support, but Republicans caution that the laws could still conflict with the Supreme Court’s decision.

Some people may already be able to sue therapists for improper treatment, especially while the current ban remains in place.

Why you should care:

The debate over conversion therapy bans affects LGBTQ youth, mental health care, and the balance between free speech and protection from harm. The outcome in Minnesota could influence similar laws and debates in other states.

The Senate bills’ progress and the ongoing discussion highlight the complex legal and ethical questions surrounding conversion therapy and the rights of both clients and practitioners.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if Minnesota’s new proposals will withstand legal scrutiny or how the House will vote on the bills.

The long-term impact of these changes on LGBTQ youth and mental health care in the state is also uncertain.