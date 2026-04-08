4 teens arrested in connection to back-to-back robberies in Minneapolis

The Brief Four teens have been arrested for their alleged role in back-to-back aggravated robberies in Minneapolis Tuesday night. The teens, aged 15–17, attempted to carjack one man, but they only stole his wallet. The group then carjacked a man and a woman less than a block away. The teens all have prior arrests for auto theft, assault or aggravated robbery.



Four teens have been arrested in Minneapolis in connection to two aggravated robberies Tuesday night.

Teens arrested in Minneapolis

Timeline:

According to Minneapolis police, around 5:45 p.m. a man had parked his vehicle and started walking to a business on the 2600 block of Park Avenue when four teens approached him.

The teens then reportedly assaulted the man and attempted to carjack him, police said. As the man tried to flee, he was followed by one of the teens who had a gun. The armed teen then stole the man's wallet and the group fled the scene.

Police state that a short time later, less than a block away, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 50s were inside a vehicle on 27th Street East when the teens approached them, dressed in all black.

A teen with a gun opened the driver's side door and told the woman to get out of the vehicle. Both the man and woman exited the vehicle and all the teens fled in the car.

According to law enforcement, police tracked the stolen vehicle using license plate readers. Around 9:30 p.m., an officer found the vehicle in a parking lot near 36th Avenue North and Penn Avenue North.

Officers then attempted a traffic stop, but the group fled and ultimately crashed into another occupied vehicle at Humboldt Avenue North and Lowry Avenue North.

Police say the 15-year-old driver fled on foot and discarded his firearm. He was eventually located and arrested for aggravated robbery, felony fleeing and being prohibited from having a gun.

The three other teens, ages 15, 16 and 17, were arrested at the crash scene for aggravated robbery. The 16-year-old is in the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

What they're saying:

Police say the teens have had prior arrests. The 15-year-old driver has multiple arrests for auto theft and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The 16-year-old has prior arrests for auto theft and aggravated robbery, and the 17-year-old has past arrests for auto theft and possession of stolen property.

"We continue to see a small number of juveniles who remain on a path where they are a danger to themselves as well as the community," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. "I am grateful for the excellent work of our officers and for the help from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office in making these swift arrests."