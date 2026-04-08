Willmar Public Schools threat: 3 children arrested after note found

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The Brief Three children were arrested after a threatening note was found at Willmar Middle School on Monday afternoon. Schools were closed on Tuesday as a result of the threat, but they are open again on Wednesday. Officials say there is no threat to school children, staff or the public.



Three children were arrested after a note threatening staff and Willmar Public Schools buildings was found, leading to schools being closed on Tuesday.

Officials said there is no threat to school children, staff or the public.

Threat closes schools

Local perspective:

In an update on Wednesday, Willmar Police said they responded to Willmar Middle School just after 4 p.m. on Monday after school staff found a threatening note. Schools were closed on Tuesday as a result.

Police began investigating, and arrested three children. It's unclear if the children arrested are all students at the school.

School's response

Dig deeper:

In a note from Willmar Public Schools Superintendent Bill Adams, he said it's safe for students to return to school on Wednesday.

Adams shared some additional details about the incident, saying a note was found in the middle school that referenced specific schools and staff members. At the time they canceled school for Tuesday, they have "very little information and no immediate way to determine its credibility."

"Even though the school has determined there was no actual intent or ability to carry out this threat, we do not take these situations lightly. District disciplinary policies will be strictly enforced. Threats of violence are never a joke and will always carry serious consequences. We encourage all parents and guardians to have additional conversations with your children tonight about the severe nature of these actions," Adams said. "It is completely natural to want to know more details about what occurred and who was involved. However, to preserve the integrity of the legal and investigative process, we are limited in the specific information we can share publicly."

You can read the full letter from the school here.