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Brooklyn Park police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  April 8, 2026 4:38pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 9
article

Photo shows missing 11-year-old girl, Amina Maryam Rice-El.  (Supplied)

The Brief

    • Brooklyn Park police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.
    • Amina Matyam Rice-El, was last seen on March 23, 2026.
    • Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Brookyln Park police at 763-493-8222, or Hennepin County dispatch at 952-258-5321 between midnight and 6 a.m.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities in Brooklyn Park are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl. 

11-year-old girl missing from Brooklyn Park

What we know:

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said its officers need help finding Amina Maryam Rice-El, an 11-year-old girl, who was last seen on March 23, 2026. 

She is described as about 5-feet-tall, with black hair, brown eyes and weighing about 90 pounds.

Her photo can be viewed above. 

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the girl's disappearance have not been shared. 

What you can do:

Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Brookyln Park police at 763-493-8222, or Hennepin County dispatch at 952-258-5321 between midnight and 6 a.m.

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Brooklyn Park Police Department. 

Missing PersonsBrooklyn Park