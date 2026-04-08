Brooklyn Park police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities in Brooklyn Park are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl.
11-year-old girl missing from Brooklyn Park
What we know:
The Brooklyn Park Police Department said its officers need help finding Amina Maryam Rice-El, an 11-year-old girl, who was last seen on March 23, 2026.
She is described as about 5-feet-tall, with black hair, brown eyes and weighing about 90 pounds.
Her photo can be viewed above.
What we don't know:
The circumstances surrounding the girl's disappearance have not been shared.
What you can do:
Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Brookyln Park police at 763-493-8222, or Hennepin County dispatch at 952-258-5321 between midnight and 6 a.m.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Brooklyn Park Police Department.