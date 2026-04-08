Brooklyn Park police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

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The Brief Brooklyn Park police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl. Amina Matyam Rice-El, was last seen on March 23, 2026. Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Brookyln Park police at 763-493-8222, or Hennepin County dispatch at 952-258-5321 between midnight and 6 a.m.



Authorities in Brooklyn Park are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

11-year-old girl missing from Brooklyn Park

What we know:

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said its officers need help finding Amina Maryam Rice-El, an 11-year-old girl, who was last seen on March 23, 2026.

She is described as about 5-feet-tall, with black hair, brown eyes and weighing about 90 pounds.

Her photo can be viewed above.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the girl's disappearance have not been shared.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Brookyln Park police at 763-493-8222, or Hennepin County dispatch at 952-258-5321 between midnight and 6 a.m.