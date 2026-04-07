Twins offer ‘9-9-9 Challenge’ Tuesday night against Tigers

The Brief The Minnesota Twins are extending the "9-9-9 Challenge" to fans as they host the Detroit Tigers at Target Field. The game will feature $2 beers and $1 dogs, and the challenge is get nine beers and hot dogs down for a combined $27. The Twins had their $2 beer special for the home opener, and sold 24,000 cans.



The Minnesota Twins host the Detroit Tigers Tuesday night at Target Field, and they’re extending a challenge to fans with $2 beers and $1 hot dogs.

Twins extend ‘9-9-9’ Challenge

The backstory:

Last Friday, the Twins hosted their first happy hour for the 2026 home opener at Target Field. They sold 24,000 cans of beer, at $2 per beverage. They decided to bring it back for Tuesday night’s game against the Tigers, which also happens to be National Beer Day, with a caveat.

It’s also $1 dog night at Target Field.

Combining those two elements, the Twins on social media extended the "9-9-9 Challenge" to fans. That means nine beers for $18, and $9 for nine hot dogs, for a $27 night over nine innings at the ballpark, if you make it that far.

Consume in moderation, Twins’ fans. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. as Taj Bradley gets the start for Minnesota. Twins' hitters face the challenge of Tarik Skubal, one of the best pitchers in the American League.

Twins off to 4-6 start

What we know:

The Twins had an offseason of change, between the departures of Rocco Baldelli, Thad Levine and Derek Falvey. Jeremy Zoll is now running the front office, and Derek Shelton is the manager in the dugout.

To the angst of Twins’ fans, the Pohlad family still owns the team. The Twins are 4-6 on the season, and 2-2 at Target Field after beating the Tigers Monday night.