Minnesota companies get grants to train young people

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
13
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Polk County, Winona County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Houston County, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Cottonwood County, Crow Wing County, Dodge County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Jackson County, Koochiching County, Lake Of The Woods County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Mahnomen County, Mower County, Murray County, Nobles County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Pennington County, Pine County, Pipestone County, Red Lake County, Rock County, Roseau County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, South Itasca County, Traverse County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County

Minnesota companies get grants to train young people

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - A grant coming to four Minnesota agencies will help train people in their teens for high-demand jobs.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced last week it will send $90 million in grants to pay for training young people for jobs in desperate need of workers.

The pre-apprenticeship training will be available for workers between ages 16 to 24 who aren't enrolled in school or currently in the labor market to work in jobs including construction, healthcare, information technology, manufacturing and logistics, culinary arts, and hospitality.

The DOL says there will be a focus on green jobs with these grants, including jobs involving solar panel installation, weatherization, and using sustainable building materials.

The program through an agency called YouthBuild will include classroom time for the trainees to earn a high school diploma or equivalency degree matched with workplace training for a career.

In Minnesota, funds will go to:

  • Change Inc., Saint Paul, MN, $1,500,000
  • Tree Trust, Saint Paul, MN, $1,500,000
  • Goodwill Industries Inc., Saint Paul, MN $1,102,485
  • Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency, Virginia, MN, $732,000

For more information on the YouthBuild program, you can click here.