Minnesota cities eager for return of Fourth of July celebrations

article

As pandemic restrictions ease, Minnesotans are looking forward to a more normal Fourth of July this year.

Almost every city across Minnesota and Wisconsin canceled their celebrations last year because of COVID-19 restrictions. But this year, the vast majority of the parades and fireworks are back on.

The Fourth of July fireworks will light up the night sky once again across the metro, and in Chanhassen, it’s much more.

"We’re just doing a lot of fun events from parades to music festivals, fishing contests, the taste of Chanhassen," said Jerry Ruegemer, Chanhassen Parks and Recreation Director.

It’s all back again, including the street dance in the Chanhassen City Park.

Meanwhile, on Lake Minnetonka, one of the region’s biggest fireworks displays is on again in Excelsior.

Bill Damberg with the Excelsior Chamber of Commerce says they’re welcoming everyone back on Fourth of July weekend.

"We’re excited that we can have the firecracker run in the morning and then the kids' parade in the noon, and the fireworks social after that," said Damberg. "Unfortunately, we can’t have all the events that we’ve had in the Commons, but we will have the fireworks that are going off about 9:45 or 10 p.m., so it’s exciting."

Excelsior and Chanhassen are just two of the many cities bringing back their Fourth of July fireworks and celebrations. Others include Anoka, Apple Valley, Coon Rapids, Eagan, Eden Prairie, Lakeville, St. Louis Park, and the St. Paul Saints at CHCS Field after their game against Omaha.

But, we are still in the middle of a global pandemic and officials said the supply chain of fireworks is very tight, especially since most of them come from China.

Stillwater and Edina are among those cities who couldn’t get access to fireworks in time.

Advertisement

Richfield canceled because of the early uncertainty of what COVID-19 restrictions would be in place, and Minneapolis canceled its fireworks because of the time needed to plan.