Minnesota BCA investigating fatal police shooting in Morrison County

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after two law enforcement officers fatally shot a man while trying to stop a vehicle Thursday evening.

The deadly shooting took place in the city of Bowlus, which is about 25 miles northwest of St. Cloud.

According to the BCA, the West Central Drug Task Force was attempting to stop a vehicle just before 6 p.m. and "at some point after," a Minnesota State Patrol trooper and an Otter Tail County sheriff's deputy fired shots at the vehicle.

The two officers' shots killed a man and injured another person inside the vehicle. The BCA did not give the condition of the other person injured inside the vehicle.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, according to the BCA.

"This investigation is still in the very early stages," the BCA wrote. "The trooper involved was wearing a body camera that captured portions of the incident."

The BCA has not released the names of the officers involved as of Friday morning.

This story will be updated as more details are released.