Minnesota BCA hiring for new officer-involved shooting victim liaison position

The Minnesota BCA is hiring for a new victim liaison position for families of people impacted by officer-involved shootings, among other things.

The full-time, permanent job in the BCA Investigations Division intends to “provide collaborative victim, family and community support and response as a liaison for families and relatives of persons impacted by an officer-involved shooting and use of deadly force," according to the job listing.

The BCA says the person will also help victims of human trafficking, financial crimes and predatory crimes.

The agency hopes to find a person who has experience in criminal justice, victim advocacy, family advocacy and youth or juvenile advocacy.