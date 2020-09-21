Minnesota BCA annual crime report shows slight increase in violent crimes in 2019

Local law enforcement agencies responded to a greater number of violent crimes in 2019 than the previous year, according to the 2019 Uniform Crime Report released Monday. The report is shared annually by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Every year, local law enforcement agencies must report their crime data to the BCA to meet state and federal reporting requirements. The BCA then compiles the data into an annual report and provides required data to the FBI for its reporting purposes.

According to the report, Minnesota recorded 4.7 percent increase in violent crimes, such as murder, robbery, and aggravated assault. Property crimes - including burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft, and arson - also increased by 5.2 percent overall. Arson and motor vehicle theft jumped by about 8 percent and 13 percent.

Officials also reported increased rates of bias crime being reported. There were 146 cases in 2019, which is 19 more than in 2018. Forty-nine of the 2019 cases were directed at Black or African Americans, more than three times the next most frequent group.

In 2019, there were 25 officer-involved shootings reported in Minnesota, an increase of three from 2018. A majority of the incidents occurred in Greater Minnesota.

Last year, Minnesota agencies reported 37 use-of-force incidents, 11 of which resulted in death.

To view the full report, click here.