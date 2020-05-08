Minnesota bans large, in-person graduation ceremonies for class of 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic

article

Minnesota education and health officials are banning large, in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the safest way for schools to celebrate is for everyone to stay home.

Officials released public health guidance Friday for high school and college graduation ceremonies amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The guidance was developing in consultation with school leaders and the Minnesota Department of Health.

VIRTUAL CEREMONIES RECOMMENDED

Officials say virtual ceremonies are their top recommendation for celebrating graduation or commencement this year. Indoor graduations and ceremonies held outside in stadiums and football fields are not permitted.

WHAT ABOUT CAR PARADES?

Graduation celebrations such as car parades or parking lot ceremonies are allowed, but each household should be in a separate cars and attendees should remain in their cars. If the cars have their windows down, they should be parked at least six feet apart.

Graduation caps should not be thrown in the air outside, because it may encourage attendees to leave their vehicles, officials said.

No matter what, people with COVID-19 symptoms should not attend such events.

WHAT ABOUT DIPLOMAS?

Distributing materials such as diplomas, caps and gowns should be done via contactless delivery or pickup whenever possible, with staff wearing cloth face coverings and gloves.

DELAYED CELEBRATIONS NOT RECOMMENDED

Some schools have said they are considering delaying graduation ceremonies until later in the summer to allow for a more traditional event, however, officials say they cannot offer a timeline for when public health guidance will be changed to accommodate large gatherings.