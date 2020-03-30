Minnesota assigns unemployment application dates by Social Security number

Facing more applications than ever before due to mass layoffs caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Minnesota officials over the weekend changed the process to apply for unemployment benefits.

Now, new unemployment insurance applicants are being asked to apply online on an assigned day, Monday through Wednesday, based on the last digit of their Social Security number. If you miss your assigned day, however, you can apply on Thursday or Friday.

“It is our top priority to process applications efficiently and effectively, and to ensure that we can deliver for Minnesotans in this time of need,” the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development said in a statement.

If you already have an unemployment insurance account, you can still login anytime.

More than 200,000 Minnesotans have filed for unemployment benefits in thhe last two weeks, which is more than the total for all of last year, according to DEED.