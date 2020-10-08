Minnesota announces free COVID-19 testing events for week of Oct. 12
(FOX 9) - Minnesota is announcing the latest cities that will have free COVID-19 testing events as part of a push to increase access to testing statewide
For the week of Oct. 12, there will be free COVID-19 testing events in Anoka, Faribault, Luverne, Alexandria, Aitkin and St. Cloud. The Minnesota National Guard will provide support at some of the clinics. Health officials will use a nasal swab for the test, which will be processed by Mayo Clinic Laboratories or the University of Minnesota.
Testing is available for anyone who wants to get tested, even if they do not have symptoms. Insurance or identification are not required. People are encouraged to register online in order to avoid lines. Those who are unable to sign up online or need interpretation can call 1-855-612-0677 for assistance.
Anoka
Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15
12 to 7 p.m.
Anoka Armory
408 East Main Street
Anoka, MN
Anoka Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment
Faribault
Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15
12 to 6 p.m.
Faribault Armory
3000 West Airport Road
Faribault, MN
Faribault Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment
Luverne
Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15
12 to 6 p.m.
Grand Prairie Events
105 S Estey Street
Luverne, MN 56156
Luverne Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment
Advertisement
Alexandria
Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15
12 to 6 p.m.
Former Kmart Building
2310 Hwy 29 S
Alexandria, MN 56308
Alexandria Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment
Aitkin
Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15
12 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday
12 to 3 p.m. on Thursday
The Journey North Community Church
810 2nd St NW
Aitkin, MN 56341
Aitkin Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment
St. Cloud
Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15
12 to 6 p.m.
St. Cloud Rivers Edge Convention Center
10 4th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
St Cloud Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment