Minnesota announces free COVID-19 testing events for week of Oct. 12

Minnesota is announcing the latest cities that will have free COVID-19 testing events as part of a push to increase access to testing statewide

For the week of Oct. 12, there will be free COVID-19 testing events in Anoka, Faribault, Luverne, Alexandria, Aitkin and St. Cloud. The Minnesota National Guard will provide support at some of the clinics. Health officials will use a nasal swab for the test, which will be processed by Mayo Clinic Laboratories or the University of Minnesota.

Testing is available for anyone who wants to get tested, even if they do not have symptoms. Insurance or identification are not required. People are encouraged to register online in order to avoid lines. Those who are unable to sign up online or need interpretation can call 1-855-612-0677 for assistance.

Anoka

Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15

12 to 7 p.m.

Anoka Armory

408 East Main Street

Anoka, MN

Anoka Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Faribault

Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15

12 to 6 p.m.

Faribault Armory

3000 West Airport Road

Faribault, MN

Faribault Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Luverne

Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15

12 to 6 p.m.

Grand Prairie Events

105 S Estey Street

Luverne, MN 56156

Luverne Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Alexandria

Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15

12 to 6 p.m.

Former Kmart Building

2310 Hwy 29 S

Alexandria, MN 56308

Alexandria Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Aitkin

Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15

12 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday

12 to 3 p.m. on Thursday

The Journey North Community Church

810 2nd St NW

Aitkin, MN 56341

Aitkin Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

St. Cloud

Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15

12 to 6 p.m.

St. Cloud Rivers Edge Convention Center

10 4th Avenue South

St. Cloud, MN 56301

St Cloud Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment