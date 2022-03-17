Minnesota AMBER Alert canceled: 2-year-old boy found safe, arrest made

article

An AMBER Alert for a missing 2-year-old boy reported to be abducted out of Pope County, Minnesota has been canceled. Just before 1 a.m. Friday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed the boy was found safe, and one suspect is in custody.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted early Thursday morning about the missing child near the city of Westport. At the time of the Thursday evening AMBER Alert, investigators didn't believe the child wandered away on his own. No suspect information or vehicle information was released during the AMBER Alert.

The boy was found safe in Paynesville after a 911 caller reported the child was in their garage. Authorities say the boy was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for evaluation and is currently with his mother.

The sheriff's office says after a brief struggle, they arrested a man outside of his home in Big Lake, Minnesota shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday. The man is currently being held at Kandiyohi County Jail for kidnapping. Formal charges are expected by the end of the day Friday.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted here as more information is gathered.