Minnesota AMBER Alert: Boy abducted near Alexandria

State authorities are asking for the public's help finding a 2-year-old boy in Minnesota who they believe was abducted on Thursday.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Pope County Sheriff's deputies were notified this morning about a missing child, identified as 2-year-old Robert William Ramirez near Westport, Minnesota.

The circumstances of the boy's disappearance are unclear, but as the investigation unfolded deputies now believe the child was likely abducted.

Right now, the BCA says it has no information on the culprit or the suspect vehicle.

Ramirez was last seen wearing a long-sleeve red T-shirt and black sweatpants with green stripes. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts is asked to call the Pope County Sheriff's Office at 320-634-5411 or 911.