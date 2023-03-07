Minnesota air pollution still a concern, study finds

article

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is asking for increased funding and action to reduce air pollution, especially in low-income and communities of color.

In a recently released report, the MPCA says further work is needed to lessen the dangers of air pollution from transportation, permitted facilities, and wood burning. Additionally, since 2015, a spike in air pollution from wildfires has been a contributing factor, and one that is expected to continue because of climate change.

"This new report paints a clearer picture of air quality throughout Minnesota and where communities are most impacted by multiple sources of air pollution," MPCA Commissioner Katrina Kessler said in a news release. "We must continue to prioritize efforts to reduce pollution in communities where people of color and low-income residents live by working with impacted communities to build trust and by fostering transparent and inclusive permitting processes so that all Minnesotans can benefit from clean air."

While the report says areas of the state have improved their air quality, more work is needed.

A few areas of improvement cited in the report include: