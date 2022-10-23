Minnesota AG debate: Ellison and Schultz headline busy debate night

Candidates for two contentious state races squared off Sunday for the last time before election day.

With recent polls showing the race between incumbent Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican challenger Jim Schultz nearly tied, the pair’s fourth and final debate was fiery from start to finish.

Ellison called his challenger a "fear mongerer" and "hedge fund attorney" who had "never entered a courtroom." While Schultz repeatedly called Ellison "dishonest" and "weak on crime."

With Schultz aiming to oust the Democrat as the top legal official in the state, the Republican has repeatedly pointed to Ellison’s support of the Minneapolis charter amendment that would have re-structured the public safety system in the city.

"He got behind dismantling Minnesota’s largest police force," said Schultz. "That is deeply, deeply wrong."

Ellison argued that while he supported the ballot initiative, he does not support defunding the police.

"The reality is, we need reform. We need reform because we need to build trust," said Ellison.

Ellison highlighted how he led the prosecution team that delivered a guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, arguing that unlike Schultz he has a history of courtroom victories.

"I watched the video," said Schultz. "You sat in the back of the courtroom, and you took some notes, and you opened the door from time to time."

Ellison responding, "How would you know? You’ve never prosecuted a single case, you’ve never tried a case, you’ve never argued a motion in court."