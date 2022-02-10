Minneapolis youth gun violence rises last three years

article

After this most recent shooting of a teenager in Minneapolis, we’re looking back at how young people have been victims of gun violence over the last several years.

According to Minneapolis police – in 2019, 33 kids were shot in Minneapolis, and six of them were killed.

In 2020, that number nearly doubled as 60 kids were shot, with seven of them being killed.

Most recently in 2021 the total rose again, with 66 kids shot, and eight of them killed.

Consistently over these three years kids made up about 10 percent of all victims of gun violence in the city.

Last summer three young children were shot, two of them – six-year-old Aniya Allen, and nine-year-old Trinity Ottson-Smith were killed. Meanwhile 10-year-old Ladavionne Garret Jr. was shot in the head, but survived; he’s still currently on a long road to recovery.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $180,000 reward for information leading to an arrest – the largest reward they’ve ever offered.

They say since collecting tips on these three cases the number of tips they’ve received related to Minneapolis homicides have doubled.

Currently Minneapolis police say they’re still investigating all three of these cases, but the biggest barrier they're facing is getting people to share important information that could lead to the arrest of the shooters.