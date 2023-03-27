Minneapolis to Tokyo flight resumes at MSP Airport

article

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Delta Airlines on Monday announced the non-stop flight to Tokyo is back after being suspended for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Tokyo is one of MSP’s legacy international destinations, with service that goes back decades," Brian Ryks, CEO of the MAC, which operates MSP said in a release. "We’re thrilled Delta is bringing back these daily flights to continue to meet the strong passenger and business demand between the upper Midwest and Japan."

MSP Airport says nearly 17,000 passengers fly from Minneapolis to Tokyo each year.

The announcement comes one day after MSP reported its five busiest travel days since the start of the pandemic came in March 2023.