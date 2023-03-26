MSP Airport sees its five busiest days since start of pandemic

article

As Minnesotans head south for a spring break getaway, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport says it has seen its five busiest days since the start of the pandemic over the last several weeks.

Airport officials say four out of those five days set records.

TSA numbers show that travel has bounced back to near pre-pandemic levels nationwide. From March 1 through March 23, the TSA has reported 52.7 million travelers passing through security checkpoints across the United States. That is nearly double the totals for the same time period in 2020 (28.2 million) and 2021 (27.9 million).

During 2020, daily numbers dropped significantly in mid-March as COVID-19 swept into the United States, going from around 2 million people per day at the start of March 2020 to fewer than 300,000 by March 21.

Back to 2023, the March travel numbers, so far, is less than 2 million people behind the 2019 pace (52.8 million in 2023 versus 54.5 million in 2019).

Earlier this month, MSP officials announced they were taking steps to accommodate the higher foot traffic over the coming weeks. They say, typically, the busy spring travel period runs into mid-April.