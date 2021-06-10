Minneapolis to bring all students back in-person for last day of school

After shifting 15 schools to distance learning due to a heat wave this week, Minneapolis Public Schools says it will bring its students back into its buildings Friday for the last day of school.

The district announced it will reopen schools despite there being an excessive heat warning in the Minneapolis area. MPS says it wants students to be able to say goodbye, collect their items and for teachers to close down their classrooms.

Students leaving the district and not returning next fall need to turn in their devices and hotspots, too.

The district said families can decide to keep their students home if they choose, but that they need to work with the school on item pickup.

Advertisement

St. Paul Public Schools will not be in-person Friday after announcing the end to their school year earlier this week due to the heat wave.