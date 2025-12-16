Minnesota weather: Warm, breezy Tuesday as we thaw for the first time in nearly 3 weeks

The Brief A warm day on Tuesday, with high temperatures expected to top out around 40 degrees for many, including the Twin Cities metro. The warm temperatures could make things slushy on Tuesday from melting snow, and potentially create slick road conditions for Wednesday morning's freeze. Wednesday could see rain showers, with another dash of light snow possible on Thursday.



Temperatures are expected to climb above freezing across much of Minnesota on Tuesday, with many places topping out around 40 degrees.

Minnesota weather forecast for Tuesday

Tuesday forecast:

Temperatures will warm quickly on Tuesday morning, with the high forecast to top out around 40 degrees in the Twin Cities metro on Tuesday. Expect some breeze and filtered sunshine to go along with the warmth.

The warm temperatures across Minnesota could make things slushy from melting snow, especially sidewalks, side streets and areas that have been salted.

This is the first time since 1985 the Twin Cities has gone this long into December without getting above freezing. The record high for this date is 58 degrees, set back in 1939.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday will start frozen, meaning the melting slush from Tuesday could refreeze and create slick spots for the morning commute. By the afternoon, temperatures will climb back into the mid and upper 30s, setting up the chance for rain showers across the area as the next system pushes through.

On Thursday, temperatures start near the freeze mark but will plunge in the afternoon. A chance for a dash of light snow can't be ruled out.

Friday is more seasonable with highs in the 20s. The weekend is chilly as temperatures hold in the 20s and teens, before warming back into the 30s for the start of next week.

