Minneapolis stabbing: Man arrested, another hospitalized with serious injuries

article

Minneapolis police say a man was taken to the hospital with "potentially life-threatening stab wounds" after a fight that broke out as people were leaving a nightclub.

Police say officers responded to the reported stabbing in the 100 block of 4th Street North just after 1:20 a.m. Saturday.

Minneapolis police say they then found the stabbing victim and provided aid until the man was taken to the hospital.

Officers then arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree assault charges related to the stabbing.

Minneapolis police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.