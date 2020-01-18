Minneapolis, St. Paul declare Snow Emergency Saturday

The City of St. Paul and Minneapolis both declared a Snow Emergency Saturday.

St. Paul Snow Emergency rules:

Beginning at 9 p.m. on Saturday, all NIGHT PLOW ROUTES will be plowed. Do not park on Night Plow Routes. Night Plow Routes include downtown and all streets with signs posted "NIGHT PLOW ROUTE" and "NIGHT PLOW ROUTE-THIS SIDE OF STREET." Vehicles that are not moved from Night Plow Routes by 9 p.m. Saturday will be ticketed and towed.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday, all DAY PLOW ROUTES will be plowed. Do not park on Day Plow Routes. If the street does not have a “Night Plow Route” and parking is normally allowed, it is considered a Day Plow Route. Vehicles that are not moved from Day Plow Routes by 8 a.m. Sunday will be ticketed and towed.

Always follow all posted signs. A Snow Emergency lasts 96 hours from when it takes effect at 9 p.m. Parking is banned until streets are plowed to the curb.

Minneapolis Snow Emergency rules:

Minneapolis parking restrictions will take effect beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday.

When a Snow Emergency is declared, parking rules take effect so plows can clear the streets and emergency vehicles and other cars can then get around and park.

Advertisement

Saturday, Jan. 18, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. (Day 1)

Do not park on EITHER side of a Snow Emergency route until 8 a.m., or the street is fully plowed.

Sunday, Jan. 19, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Day 2)

Do not park on the EVEN numbered side of a non-Snow Emergency route until 8 p.m., or that side of the street is fully plowed, or on EITHER side of a parkway until 8 p.m., or the parkway is fully plowed.

Monday, Jan. 20, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Day 3)

Do not park on the ODD numbered side of a non-Snow Emergency route until 8 p.m., or that side of the street is fully plowed.

For more information on Snow Emergencies in Minneapolis, visit minneapolismn.gov/snow.

Several cities declared snow emergencies Friday, so check with your city's website for the rules.