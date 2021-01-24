Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Jan. 24

Minneapolis and St. Paul both declared snow emergencies Sunday after the Twin Cities received about 5 inches of snow Saturday night.

ST. PAUL

Beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday, all NIGHT PLOW ROUTES will be plowed.

Do not park on Night Plow Routes, which include downtown and all streets with signs posted "NIGHT PLOW ROUTE" and "NIGHT PLOW ROUTE THIS SIDE OF STREET."

Vehicles which are not moved from Night Plow Routes by 9 p.m. will be ticketed and towed.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, all DAY PLOW ROUTES will be plowed. Do not park on Day Plow Routes. Day Plow Routes are not marked by signs. If there are no "Night Plow" signs posted within the block, then consider it a Day Plow Route.

MINNEAPOLIS

From 9 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday, do not park on either side of a Snow Emergency route until the street is fully plowed.

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, do not park on the EVEN numbered side of a non-Snow Emergency route until that side of the street is fully plowed. Do not park on either side of a parkway until 8 p.m., or the parkway is fully plowed.

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, do not not park on the ODD numbered side of a non-Snow Emergency route until that side of the street is fully plowed.