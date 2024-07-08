Minneapolis shootings: 6 shot, 1 fatally in less than 24 hours

Six people were shot in three separate shootings since Sunday night in Minneapolis, leaving one dead and three others with serious injuries.

Minneapolis police have not made any arrests in the three shootings and all are still under investigation.

Here is a rundown of each shooting:

The scene of the shooting on Nicollet Avenue and 27th Street East. (FOX 9)

Officers responded to a shooting at 27th Street East and Nicollet Avenue just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

According to authorities, once officers arrived at the scene, they were told a person who was injured by gunfire had been taken to a home on the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue South. There, officers found an 18-year-old man with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he ultimately died, law enforcement said.

Police believe an argument escalated the situation.

Minneapolis police are investigating this as a homicide.

A 17-year-old girl was found with serious injures in a car, and another man was injured in a north Minneapolis shooting on Sunday.

According to authorities, officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 9:30 p.m. at Dowling Avenue North and Fremont Avenue North. At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old girl with possible life-threatening gunshot wounds in a car. She was taken to the hospital.

Minneapolis police say the teen was seated in the car in a parking lot when the shooting happened. A 30-year-old man arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, stating he came from the same scene.

The location of the shooting near 5th Street North and Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis. (FOX 9)

According to Minneapolis police, just after 2 a.m., officers also responded to a shooting near 5th Street North and Hennepin Avenue, where police found two men in their 20s with possible life-threatening gunshot wounds, and a woman in her 30s with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Authorities say they believe that an altercation led to gunfire, and that shots were fired in the presence of a crowd.