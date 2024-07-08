Teen dies overnight after shooting in Whittier neighborhood of Minneapolis

Minneapolis police say they are investigating a homicide after an 18-year-old man died overnight as a result of a shooting Sunday.

Officers responded to a shooting at 27th Street East and Nicollet Avenue just before 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting, police said.

According to authorities, once officers arrived at the scene, they were told a person who was injured by gunfire had been taken to a home on the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue South. There, officers found an 18-year-old man with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he ultimately died, law enforcement said.

Police believe an argument escalated into gunfire.

Minneapolis police are investigating, and no arrests have been made.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip online. Police also include anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a "financial reward."