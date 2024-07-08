Expand / Collapse search
Shooting in downtown Minneapolis leaves 3 injured, 2 seriously

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 8, 2024 6:25am CDT
FOX 9
The location of the shooting near 5th Street North and Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis.  (FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting in downtown Minneapolis left three people injured, two of them seriously injured early Monday morning. 

According to Minneapolis police, just after 2 a.m., officers responded to a shooting near 5th Street North and Hennepin Avenue. At the scene, officers found two men in their 20s with possible life-threatening gunshot wounds, and a woman in her 30s with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. 

All three were taken to the hospital, police said. 

Authorities say they believe that an altercation led to gunfire, and that shots were fired in the presence of a crowd. 

Minneapolis police are investigating, and no arrests have been made. 