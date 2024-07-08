17-year-old girl found in car with serious gunshot wounds in Minneapolis

article

A 17-year-old girl was found with serious injures in a car, and another man was injured after a shooting in Minneapolis Sunday night.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 9:30 p.m. at Dowling Avenue North and Fremont Avenue North. At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old girl with possible life-threatening gunshot wounds in a car. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

MPD says the teen was seated in the car in a parking lot when the shooting happened. A 30-year-old man arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, stating he came from the shooting scene.

MPD is investigating, and no arrests have been made.